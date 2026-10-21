Kamala Harris returns to campaign trail as 2028 speculation grows

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is back on the campaign trail Wednesday, kicking off a multistate push for Democrats. Harris is in Las Vegas, campaigning alongside Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Ford is trying to unseat Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo.

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Harris is also scheduled to speak to hundreds of casino and hospitality workers at a Culinary Union event.

The trip is just the beginning. Harris heads to Mississippi on Thursday, followed by New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Georgia in the coming days.

Harris is widely considered a potential contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. Several polls have shown her leading other potential Democratic candidates, though the field could include several other high-profile Democrats.

If Harris runs in 2028, it would mark her third presidential campaign in four election cycles. She lost the 2024 general election to Donald Trump after replacing Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket less than four months before Election Day.

Harris has not announced campaign stops in several Senate battleground states, including Ohio and Iowa, both of which she lost to Trump by wide margins in 2024.

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