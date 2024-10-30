Julia Roberts voices ad to remind women their vote is their choice

Famed actress Julia Roberts lent her voice to an advertisement to remind women that their vote is their choice and remains private.

The new advertisement was released by Vote Common Good, a Christian-backed political organization that has supported Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign.

The new commercial depicts a woman wearing a bedazzled U.S. flag hat as she privately votes for Harris. After she exits the voting booth, a man asks, "Did you make the right choice?"

"Sure did, honey," the woman replied.

"Remember, what happens in the stays in the booth," Roberts adds.

Executive Director of Vote Common Good Doug Pagitt responded to criticism that the advertisement is dated. He said there is a reason why the spot struck a nerve with voters, adding that he believes there is a secret Harris vote.

"People know how much pressure there is on voters, and not just women," he said. "There is so much pressure, especially in the religious community, that someone not break away."

Pagitt said that he heard from female voters in Michigan who feel pressured to vote in alignment with their husbands' choices.

"I wish that wasn't the case, but frankly there is," he said. "So when you hear these people say (the ad) is dated or it doesn't happen anymore, I'd like for them to talk to women voters who feel the pressure."

Pagitt said his organization is also releasing a new ad this week featuring actor George Clooney targeting male voters.

A poll by the Public Religion Research Institute showed nationally, Harris had a 50-47 lead over former President Donald Trump earlier this month. In that poll, it found that Trump led among White evangelical Protestants with 81% of the vote. The same poll found that Black Protestants voted 78-9 in favor of Harris.

Those not tied to a religion supported Harris 63-22.

Recent polls also show a strong gender divide.

A CBS/YouGov Poll showed this week Harris leading among women 55-45, while Trump leads among men 54-43.