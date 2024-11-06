Florida fails to meet threshold to add constitutional abortion protections

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Florida will not reach the 60% popular vote threshold that would have added new constitutional protections for abortion in the state.

Florida's Amendment 4 would have added language to the state constitution granting protection for abortion before the time of viability, and when "necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider."

The state's existing law limits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, down from 15 weeks after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in 2023 tightening restrictions. Legal challenges put the law on hold for a year after it was initially signed, but the state's Supreme Court cleared the way for it to go into effect in April of 2024.

Existing laws also include exceptions to preserve the life or health of the mother.