Democrat Jacky Rosen projected to hold US Senate seat in Nevada

Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Democrat Jacky Rosen will retain her U.S. Senate seat in Nevada, defeating Republican Sam Brown.

Republicans were hoping to gain another seat in the Senate, which they will control in 2025. A Brown victory would have given Republicans more margin to pass legislation promoted by President-elect Donald Trump. It would also make it easier for Trump's cabinet picks to make it through a confirmation vote.

As of Thursday, Republicans had a 52-46 vote margin — with votes still being counted in Pennsylvania and Arizona.

In Pennsylvania, Republicans can pick up another seat if David McCormick holds his lead over incumbent Democrat Bob Casey Jr. In Arizona, Democrat Ruben Gallego maintains his lead over Republican Kari Lake. The Arizona seat is currently held by the retiring Kyrsten Sinema, an independent, who caucuses with Democrats.

Meanwhile, Republicans are still jockeying for leadership positions. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier this year that he plans to step down from his leadership position when the new Congress is seated in January.

While there will likely be a lot of changes in a Republican-led Senate, McConnell said on Wednesday there was one thing that wouldn't be going away.

“One of the most gratifying results of the Senate becoming Republican: the filibuster will stand," he said.

