Character, economy, immigration among top concerns for NC voters

As a battleground state with 16 electoral votes up for grabs, North Carolina has been a popular campaign stop for both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris leading up to Election Day.

Scripps News was on the ground Tuesday in North Carolina, checking in with voters about some of their biggest priorities as they head to the polls.

"It's pretty obvious," said Sharon Leinwand on voting for Harris. "The opposition spreads vitriol and negativity and I prefer positivity."

RELATED STORY | North Carolina sees turnout record with more than 4.2M ballots cast at early in-person voting sites

Robert Sanguily, another North Carolina voter Scripps News spoke with, explained what drove him to vote for Trump.

"I mean, the border speaks for itself," he said. "We can't have a sovereign nation without secure borders. It's the standard of measure for being a country, is being able to control your populous — who comes in, who votes. You know, all of those decisions are important for our future, obviously. And the economy, you know, it's a no-brainer in my opinion. I think his policies are strong and I think that they'll be beneficial to our nation."

RELATED STORY | Harris, Trump make their final remarks to the country before heading to election watch parties

Despite barely winning North Carolina in 2020 by less than 75,000 votes, Trump has never lost the state in a general election. The state also hasn't sided with a Democrat since former President Barack Obama's first campaign for the White House.

However, Democrats remain confident they can flip North Carolina back blue this election cycle, as recent polling conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows Harris with a slight advantage among likely voters in the Tar Heel State.