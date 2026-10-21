Bloomberg opens his wallet, spending $80 million to boost Democrats

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is opening his wallet to help the Democratic Party.

Officials with Bloomberg’s team say he is spending roughly $80 million to support candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

A longtime political adviser to Bloomberg says the Republican Party has a financial advantage and Bloomberg wants to help Democrats get their messages out.

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Much of the money targets House seats Democrats believe they can flip.

Republicans have held a significant financial advantage in this election cycle, but recent filings have shown Democrats narrowing the gap.

President Donald Trump's MAGA Inc. has bolstered many Republicans and went into the final months of the 2026 campaign with over $400 million in cash on hand.

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