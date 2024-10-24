Beyoncé to reportedly campaign with Harris in Houston on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will reportedly have one of the biggest stars in the world at her side when she campaigns in Texas on Friday.

Beyoncé will join Harris for the first time this election season at a rally in Houston, according to reports from NBC News and CNN. The event is expected to focus on reproductive rights.

While Beyoncé hasn't physically been on the campaign trail with Harris, her song "Freedom" has been a big part of the vice president's campaign. It was used in Harris' first campaign video after President Joe Biden chose not to seek re-election

Friday's event is also expected to feature Willie Nelson, DJ Tryfe and Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, who is from Houston.

While Texas is not considered a battleground state that Harris is likely to pick up, there is a Senate race Democrats have their eyes on.

Democrat Colin Allred is taking on Republican Ted Cruz in what is shaping up to be a close race.