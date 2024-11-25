Planned Parenthood sees spike in demand for contraceptives after election

Planned Parenthood, the nonprofit organization that provides reproductive and sexual healthcare, is reporting a surge in demand for long-acting and permanent contraceptive options following the recent presidential election.

Nationally, Planned Parenthood Health Centers saw vasectomy appointments increase by 1,200 percent. IUD appointments, meanwhile, increased by more than 760 percent, while birth control and gender-affirming appointments increased by 350 percent and 140 percent, respectively.

Planned Parenthood said the uptick "reflects patients' intensified concerns over preserving their reproductive choices as political uncertainties grow."

“We’re seeing record numbers of patients making proactive reproductive health choices to help secure their ability to control pregnancy outcomes,” said Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. “In a landscape where reproductive health care access is increasingly under threat, expanded access to effective contraception options — supported by essential programs like Title X and Medicaid — has become even more urgent.”

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England also reported a rise in people volunteering with the organization, which operates 15 clinics in the region. CEO Nicole Clegg said it reflects a growing concern among Americans that they may not be able to access the care that they need in the future.

"The day after the election and in the weeks since, our health centers have opened their doors, and our staff has done what they’ve always done: care for our patients," Clegg said in a statement. "We understand the fear and the uncertainty, and unfortunately, we anticipate more chaos and confusion in the coming months and years."