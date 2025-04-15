Number of abortions slightly rose last year in states without bans, data says

The number of abortions provided last year in states without total bans was over one million — a slight increase compared to 2023, according to new data from The Guttmacher Institute.

The total number of abortions in 2024 was estimated to be 1,038,000, Guttmacher said. Compared to data from 2020, the number is a 12% increase.

That number includes medication abortions, which accounted for 63% of all clinician-provided abortions in 2023, the data said.

What it does not include, however, is the number of self-managed abortions, which Guttmacher defined as patients using medications from pharmacies outside of the U.S.

Guttmacher said there is evidence that suggests self-managed abortions have increased since 2022, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The estimated total also lacks the number of abortions that occurred in states with total bans, the organization said.

The overall abortion rate decreased slightly in 2024, dropping from 15.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44 in 2023 to 15.4, according to Guttmacher.

Guttmacher is a nonprofit research organization focused on abortion, contraception and sex education. It was originally founded as part of Planned Parenthood before becoming independent in 2007.