Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Nevada will enshrine the right to abortion until fetal viability in its state constitution.

Nevada's Question 6 will amend the state constitution to include a right to abortion until fetal viability. It defines viability as a medical expert's professional opinion that "there is a significant likelihood of the fetus' sustained survival outside the uterus without the application of extraordinary medical measures." It would include exceptions for the health of the mother.

Nevada currently allows abortions until 24 weeks of pregnancy. Those protections were established in 1990 by state law and can only be reversed by state referendum.