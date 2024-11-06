Watch Now
Colorado votes to enshrine right to abortion in state constitution

The newly approved Colorado Amendment 79 will protect the right to abortion in the state constitution and make the procedure eligible for coverage under health insurance.
The gold dome of the Colorado State Capitol is shown in downtown Denver.
Scripps News and Decision Desk HQ project Colorado voters will approve a new amendment to protect abortion rights in the state constitution.

The measure exceeded the threshold of 55% voter support required to pass.

Colorado Amendment 79 will protect the right to abortion in the state constitution and make the procedure eligible for coverage under health insurance. It will also repeal language in the state constitution from 1984 that prevents state money from being used in abortion procedures.

There is currently no limit on abortion in Colorado.

