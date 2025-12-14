Photowalks: The California Coast Pt. 3

California’s coastline is a natural masterpiece — where dramatic cliffs meet golden beaches, rugged headlands frame the horizon, and the Pacific stretches into forever, luring millions each year.

In this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham takes you on a visual journey through some of the Golden State’s most iconic, photogenic stretches of shore.

Join Jeff as he reveals the top vantage points, shares pro tips for composing stunning coastal scenes, and demonstrates how to capture show-stopping images — even with just your smartphone. From sweeping ocean panoramas to intimate close-ups of weathered rock and tide pools, California’s shores offer endless inspiration for photographers of every level.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.