Photowalks: The California coast Pt. 2

California’s coastline is a masterpiece of nature — soaring cliffs, sunlit beaches, rugged headlands, and endless ocean views that draw millions every year.

In this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham invites you on a visual adventure along some of the Golden State’s most iconic and photogenic stretches of shore.

Follow Jeff as he uncovers the best vantage points, offers insider advice on composing coastal scenes, and shows how to capture remarkable shots with just your smartphone. From sweeping Pacific panoramas to detailed studies of weathered shorelines, California’s coast delivers boundless inspiration for any photographer.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.