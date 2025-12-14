U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Photowalks

Actions

Photowalks: The California coast Pt. 2

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: The California coast Pt. 2
The California coast.
Posted

California’s coastline is a masterpiece of nature — soaring cliffs, sunlit beaches, rugged headlands, and endless ocean views that draw millions every year.

In this week’s episode of "Photowalks," photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham invites you on a visual adventure along some of the Golden State’s most iconic and photogenic stretches of shore.

Follow Jeff as he uncovers the best vantage points, offers insider advice on composing coastal scenes, and shows how to capture remarkable shots with just your smartphone. From sweeping Pacific panoramas to detailed studies of weathered shorelines, California’s coast delivers boundless inspiration for any photographer.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.