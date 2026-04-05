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Photowalks: St. Augustine, Florida

Lifelong photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham shows off the most photographable places through the lens of his smartphone.
Photowalks: St. Augustine, Florida
The sunset in St. Augustine, Florida.
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Join Jefferson Graham as he takes you to the oldest continuously inhabited city in the United States: St. Augustine, Florida.

Explore St. Augustine’s layered history, from its 16th-century Spanish origins to its vibrant modern culture, while strolling along its charming waterfront and narrow brick-lined streets. Jeff also shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, demonstrating how to capture everything from sweeping views of historic forts and sandy shores to intimate close-ups of colorful shopfronts, artisanal details, and everyday moments — all using just your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

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