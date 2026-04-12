Photowalks: Osaka, Japan

Join Jefferson Graham as he takes you to one of Japan’s most dynamic and historic cities: Osaka.

Explore Osaka’s rich layers of history, from its origins as a vital port and merchant hub in the 5th century to its vibrant modern culture, while wandering through its picturesque riversides, bustling markets, and atmospheric neighborhoods. Jeff shares insider tips for framing and composing your shots, showing how to capture everything from dazzling cityscapes to intimate close-ups — all using just your smartphone.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.