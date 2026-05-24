Photowalks: 'End of the Trail' on Route 66

Celebrated for its vibrant beach culture, vintage roadside gems, and sun‑drenched scenery, the California stretch of Route 66 culminates at the famed “End of the Trail” — where the Mother Road meets the Pacific Ocean in Santa Monica. This final chapter of America’s most iconic highway offers travelers a blend of nostalgia and coastal charm, from desert highways to ocean breezes.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he captures the essence of this legendary finale, uncovering the history, stories, and personalities that make the “End of the Trail” unforgettable. Along the way, he shares expert tips for shooting stunning images — all with the ease of a smartphone — so you can preserve the magic of Route 66’s last mile.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.