Photowalks: A roadtrip to Washington, D.C.

This episode of "Photowalks" follows a historic journey from Boston to Washington, D.C., as the nation prepares to celebrate the 250th anniversary. Along the way, travelers can walk the same streets once traveled by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and Alexander Hamilton, explore colonial-era landmarks and visit cities where the story of America unfolded.

Join photographer and journalist Jefferson Graham as he captures the sights, stories and history of this unforgettable East Coast road trip. From centuries-old buildings and historic neighborhoods to iconic landmarks, he shares expert tips for shooting stunning images — all with the ease of a smartphone, so you can document America's founding story through your own lens.

For more info on the show, including how to watch, go to photowalkstv.com.

