Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

Woods did not give details on the Tuesday morning death of his 78-year-old mother.
Kultida Woods, Tiger Woods' mother, watches as her son plays on the third hole during the third round of the Honda Classic golf tournament, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.
Kultida Woods, the Thai-born mother of Tiger Woods, died Tuesday morning, a week after being seen attending his indoor TMRW Golf League in Florida.

Woods did not reveal how his 78-year-old mother died in his social media post announcing her death.

He described her as a “force of nature” who was his biggest supporter from the time she drove him to junior golf tournaments in California to being there for his 15 major championships, often wearing her wide-brimmed visor and sunglasses.

“My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable,” Woods wrote. “She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.”

Woods' father, Earl, died in 2006. Kultida had moved to South Florida when Woods relocated from Orlando to Jupiter.

President Donald Trump was among those who reached out with a post on his Truth Social, calling her “an amazing influence” on Woods.

