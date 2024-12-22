Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, scores first-ever hole-in-one at PNC Championship

The son of golf legend Tiger Woods continues to prove that dad isn't the only person in the family who can deliver magical moments on the golf course.

Charlie Woods, 15, recorded his first-ever hole-in-one Sunday at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida — an event where sons and daughters team up with their professional golfer parents in a two-round scramble tournament.

RELATED STORY | Tiger Woods' son and team win Florida high school state golf title

The younger Woods went with a 7-iron on the 175-yard par-3 fourth hole at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

With the ball still mid-flight, Charlie asked for it to cut. And it did just that as it landed about six feet left of the hole before smoothly rolling in.

Charlie stood in disbelief as cheers erupted from the crowd of spectators.

"Did that go in," he questioned.

It wasn't until he turned to dad that it all set in, with Tiger embracing him in a celebratory hug before jokingly pushing him away.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Tiger Woods, right, congratulates his son Charlie Woods after his hole-in-one on the fourth hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament.

To make the moment even more special, the ace also gave Team Woods a temporary share of the lead.

"It was awesome," Charlie said on the Golf Channel broadcast of the tournament. "I didn't think it went in. I don't believe anybody until I go up there and see it."

Tiger later reminded Charlie about one of golf's golden rules.

"You're buying for everyone out here.. that's protocol for making a hole-in-one," dad joked. To which Charlie responded, "I'm broke."

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Family affair: Tiger Woods and company take 5th at PNC Championship

But holiday magic must be in the air in central Florida. Because just moments later, Paddy Harrington — son of Irish golfer Padraig Harrington — recorded his first-ever ace on the par-3 eighth hole, which set off another loud celebration and put Team Harrington just a few shots off the lead.

"It was right on it, and it faded lovely into the hole," Paddy said.

"I've never been as excited," dad added. "I've never hit a shot that I've been as excited."

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Padraig Harrington, left, and his son Paddy Harrington line up their putt on the 18th green hole during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament.

The final round of the 2024 PNC Championship is slated to conclude later Sunday afternoon. View the official leaderboard here.