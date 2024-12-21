Watch Now
Rickey Henderson, MLB's all-time leader in stolen bases, dead at age 65

Henderson made his mark on baseball by winning two World Series titles with his hometown club.
Rickey Henderson
Jeff Chiu/AP
Former baseball player Rickey Henderson watches before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers in Oakland, Calif.
Rickey Henderson
Rickey Henderson, a Baseball Hall of Fame outfielder who set MLB's career stolen base record, has died just days before his 66th birthday, according to reports.

A source told the Bay Area News Group Henderson died on Friday from pneumonia.

Henderson's career spanned from 1979 all the way through 2003, playing for 10 MLB teams, including four stops in Oakland. Henderson was a 10-time all-star and won World Series titles with the A's in 1989 and 1993.

Henderson was the embodiment of Oakland baseball, having grown up in the city. His No. 24 jersey was retired by the A's soon after his retirement. He ended up playing parts of 14 seasons for his hometown squad.

Henderson had 1,406 career stolen bases making him the only player in MLB history to have over 1,000 swipes. He also ranked No. 1 for runs scored with 2,295, 50 more than Ty Cobb.

"Rickey Henderson used the ultimate combination of power and speed to break numerous major league baseball records during his career," the Baseball Hall of Fame said about Henderson's career. "But what solidified his place in baseball history was his love for the game."

