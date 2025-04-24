Pope Francis remembered: Estimated 25,000 attend first day of public viewing

Mourners continue to pay their respects to the late Pope Francis, who passed away Monday morning at the age of 88.

The public viewing at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City has become a significant event, attracting an estimated more than 25,000 visitors on its first day alone.

RELATED STORY | What's next for the future of the papacy?

People from all walks of life have waited for hours to catch a final glimpse of the beloved pontiff, whose influence was felt worldwide during his 12 years in office.

On Wednesday night, viewing hours were extended until midnight to accommodate the influx of mourners, with crowds rushing toward the entrance just before closing time.

The public viewing is set to continue until Friday at 7 p.m. local time, before Pope Francis' funeral, which is scheduled for Saturday in St. Peter's Square.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

As the world honors his memory, the legacy of Pope Francis continues to resonate with many.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.