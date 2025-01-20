Longtime activist and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards dies at 67

Longtime abortion and women's rights activist and former Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards has passed away.

Her family announced her death on her Instagram. She was 67 years old.

“This morning our beloved Cecile passed away at home, surrounded by her family and her ever-loyal dog, Ollie. Our hearts are broken today but no words can do justice to the joy she brought to our lives,” her family wrote in the post.

A cause for her death was not immediately given, but it was previously reported that she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023.

Her family wrote they were ”grateful to the doctors and health care workers who provided her excellent care and the friends, family, and well-wishers who have been by her side during this challenging time.”

Richards was the daughter of the late former Texas Governor Ann Richards.

Her family said, “If you’d like to celebrate Cecile today, we invite you to put on some New Orleans jazz, gather with friends and family over a good meal, and remember something she said a lot over the last year: 'It’s not hard to imagine future generations one day asking: ‘When there was so much at stake for our country, what did you do?’ The only acceptable answer is: ‘Everything we could.’”