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Country singer John Anderson, known for ‘Straight Tequila Night,’ dies at 71

Artist John Anderson performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
Laura Roberts/Invision/AP
Artist John Anderson performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
Artist John Anderson performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.
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Country music singer John Anderson has died at 71, according to a statement shared by his family on his official Instagram account.

His career spanned more than five decades, earning him multiple Grammy nominations and induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He was a mainstay in country music in the 1980s and early 1990s, with hits including “Seminole Wind” and “Straight Tequila Night.”

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In announcing his death, his family remembered him as a devoted husband, father and grandfather whose greatest legacy was the love he gave his family.

"To the world, he was a gifted country music singer whose voice and songs touched countless lives. To us, he was so much more. He was the heart of our family, the one who made us laugh, loved us fiercely, and made every ordinary moment feel special," the statement said.

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