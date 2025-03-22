Boxing legend George Foreman dead at 76

George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight boxing champion, has died. He was 76 years old.

Foreman died peacefully Friday, surrounded by family, according to a statement on his Instagram account.

Born in Marshall, Texas, Foreman grew up in poverty and turned to boxing as an outlet. Foreman rose to prominence in his late teens — winning a gold medal in the heavyweight division at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Five years later, Foreman won the heavyweight championship by defeating Joe Frazier.

In 1974, Foreman faced Muhammad Ali in the famous "Rumble in the Jungle" match. Despite being the favorite, Foreman lost the fight, marking a turning point in his career. After retiring in 1977, he made a remarkable comeback more than 10 years later. At 45, Foreman reclaimed the heavyweight title by defeating Michael Moorer in 1994, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion in history. He retired for good in 1997 with a professional record of 76 wins and five losses. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003.

Following his boxing career, Foreman became a successful entrepreneur, known for the George Foreman Grill, which reportedly sold over 100 million units. He was also a preacher, motivational speaker and author.

Foreman was married and had 12 children — five of them boys, all named George.

"Our hearts are broken," his family said in a statement, adding that Foreman lived a life "marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

Foreman's family did not release a cause of death.