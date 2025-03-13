Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva dies after battle with cancer

Arizona Congressman Raúl M. Grijalva died Thursday after a long battle with cancer, his office announced.

Grijalva, a champion for environmental issues, was first elected to Congress in 2002.

As chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, he spearheaded efforts to combat climate change and played a key role in securing permanent protections for the Grand Canyon.

RELATED STORY | Prince Frederik of Luxembourg dies at 22 from rare POLG disorder

"From Tucson to Nogales and beyond, he worked tirelessly for transformational improvements. Rep. Grijalva pushed for new public parks, childcare centers, health care clinics, local businesses, and affordable housing have breathed new life into neighborhoods across Southern Arizona," a statement from Grijalva's staff said.

Plans for a special election to fill his seat will be announced in the coming days, his office said.

Grijalva, who was 77 years old, is the second Democratic House member to die in the last two weeks. Rep. Sylvester Turner died from health issues last Wednesday.