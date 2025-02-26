Actress Michelle Trachtenberg known for 'Harriet the Spy' has died at age 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg has died at the age of 39, according to multiple reports.

Her cause of death has not been reported, but police told The Associated Press that no foul play was suspected.

The Associated Press said police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. at a 51-story luxury apartment tower in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood where officers found Trachtenberg "unconscious and unresponsive."

The New York Post was the first to report the star's death.

Trachtenberg is known for her roles in hit shows like “Gossip Girl” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” but her career began at a young age on Nickelodeon shows and the movie “Harriet the Spy."

She also had some starring movie roles like in "EuroTrip," "17 Again" and “Ice Princess.”

The actress has not been very present in Hollywood over the last decade, but she often posted on her Instagram account and interacted with fans in the comments.