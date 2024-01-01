Noor Tagouri

Noor is a journalist and speaker who breaks down cultural barriers — from sexism to Islamophobia and more. While her storytelling and public speaking have drawn profiles in Marie Claire, The Washington Post and elsewhere, she's also launched #TheNoorEffect, a clothing line created to empower women and combat sex trafficking. Noor works out of Newsy's Washington, D.C. bureau but covers stories across the globe. And one more thing she's passionate about? Food. She's a walking encyclopedia of the DC dining scene, which means you should definitely ask her for restaurant recommendations. You can also follow Noor on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.