Nnamdi Egwuonwu is a content producer at Newsy. Though he writes a variety of stories, he enjoys highlighting those with a culture or social issue focus. When he's not at Newsy, Nnamdi also produces, anchors and reports for KOMU-TV, a local NBC station based out of Columbia, Missouri. He'll be graduating from the University of Missouri in May 2019 with a bachelor's degree in journalism, emphasizing in convergence television reporting, and minors in business and sociology. Nnamdi is from Atlanta, Georgia, and of Nigerian heritage. In 2016, he traveled back to Nigeria in a trip that marked the first of several international ventures. Since then he's been to Cuba, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Czech Republic and China, where he covered the 2018 China Open Tennis Tournament. One of Nnamdi's passions within journalism is lending a voice to marginalized communities or those who often go unheard. He hopes to continue incorporating elements of this within his work during his time at Newsy. Nnamdi one day hopes to interview Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé and J. Cole.