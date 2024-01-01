Meg Hilling is a National Correspondent with Scripps News based in Chicago. Her work is predominately featured on the weeknight show, In The Loop with Christian Bryant, as well as the documentary series, In Real Life. Using her background in sports, science and the American West, she delivers character driven stories that lend unique perspectives on pressing issues facing our world. She takes on the ground reporting very seriously and often returns to the newsroom sunburnt and covered in mud with a wild story in hand.