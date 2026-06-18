'If Ukraine burns, Moscow burns': Zelenskyy makes good on his warning with massive drone strike

Nine miles from the Kremlin, the sky went black.

Ukraine hit the Moscow Oil Refinery for the second time in a week early Thursday — one of its biggest drone attacks since Russia's full-scale invasion began more than four years ago. Massive fires raged at the facility in the Kapotnya district, one of Russia's largest refineries, responsible for more than a third of the capital's fuel. Thick black clouds rolled over the city. Four Moscow airports shut down. Not because of weather.

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Russia said its air defenses shot down 555 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions. Nearly 200 were intercepted on approach to Moscow alone. They stopped most of them. Not all. In the suburbs southeast of the capital, teenagers grabbed their phones. What they posted — compiled by Russian opposition channel TVRain — wasn't propaganda. It wasn't defiance. It was something rarer in Russia right now. It was shock. These kids grew up with this war on television. Thursday morning it moved into the neighborhood. There is something that happens to a people when the war their government told them was elsewhere arrives outside their window. Something that no official statement can fully walk back.

A drone hit a residential building in the town of Zhukovsky, forcing an evacuation. Drone debris struck private houses, a fitness center, a shopping mall whose roof caught fire. At least 16 people were injured.

Ukraine called the strike retaliation. Russia had attacked the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra earlier this week — the ancient monastery complex, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the spiritual heart of Orthodox Ukraine — setting the roof of its Dormition Cathedral ablaze. Russia denied it.

President Zelenskyy, heading to Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leaders, made the logic explicit. "If Putin does not want to end this war and wants to continue it, we will not sit quietly — we will respond," he said in a voice message to journalists. He called Ukraine's long-range strikes "a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities" and framed them, as he increasingly does, not as acts of war but as leverage — what he has taken to calling "sanctions."

The distinction matters to him. It may yet matter to Moscow.

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The attack came hours after Zelenskyy said he had held "an important coordination call" with President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron that may "bring about significant change." G7 leaders, meeting in France, pledged further support for Ukraine — including, crucially, the United States.

"America is with us on Ukraine," Macron told reporters. "That is very important." Whether that support hardens into something durable, or softens again with the next news cycle, remains the open question of this war.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was in Kazan — 430 miles east of the burning capital — hosting leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Projecting normalcy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov promised "massive coordinated strikes on a regular basis" against Ukraine in response. The math of the night told a different story. Ukraine launched roughly twice as many drones at Russia as Russia launched at Ukraine. The exchange rate of pain is shifting.

And so is the geography of fear.