Chechen warlord claims Elon Musk remotely disabled his new Cybertruck

A violent Chechen warlord and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin claims Tesla CEO Elon Musk disabled his Cybertruck.

Ramzan Kadyrov had raved about his new Cybertruck in a Telegram post, thanking "the respected Elon Musk," who he claimed had gifted the vehicle to him.

"I literally fell in love with this car. Elon, thank you!" gushed the notorious U.S.-sanctioned Chechen warlord.

Kadyrov stated he would donate the vehicle, which was retrofitted with a mounted machine gun, to Russian forces fighting Ukraine.

Following immediate public outcry, Musk forcefully denied donating the "Cybertruck to a Russian general."

Now that the Cybertruck has been disabled, Kadyrov has changed his tune about Musk.

“That's not a nice thing for Elon Musk to do. He gives expensive gifts from the bottom of his heart and then remotely disconnects them," he said on Telegram.

"That's not manly," he added. "I had to tow the iron horse. How could you do that, Elon?"

Tesla can apparently disable the vehicle remotely with just a few mouse clicks.

The company has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Kadyrov claims he has two other Cybertrucks deployed in Ukraine, which are still operational.

“The remote shutdown did not affect them,” he wrote.