Judge appoints independent monitors to examine for-profit ICE lockup where children are held

For the first time since reopening last year, independent monitors will have direct access to a for-profit immigration detention center in Dilley, Texas, that holds babies and children along with their parents who have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The two outside observers are Stanford pediatrician Dr. Paul Wise and former U.S. attorney Andrea Sheridan Ordin. The judicial order empowers them to make unannounced visits, interview families and inspect ICE records at Dilley.

In her ruling, U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee said she had “serious concerns” that ICE was not complying with a long-standing rule that prohibits prolonged detention of children.

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In October 2025, a Scripps News “ICE Inc.” investigation found more than 300 juveniles locked up at Dilley beyond a longstanding 20-day standard established by a federal court. Since then, that number has ballooned four times, according to plaintiffs in ongoing litigation, who testified that 1,560 minors have now been held longer than 20 days in a six-month period.

The judge also mentioned concerns about lack of adequate health care, pointing to reports of delayed treatment for a child with appendicitis, a two-year-old with lingering diarrhea and fever and a 10-year-old with a heart murmur waiting weeks to see a cardiologist.

“At a minimum, the evidence regarding medical care is conflicting and the reported differences in reality are stark,” Gee wrote.

In March, Scripps News discovered medical emergencies involving children and pregnant women occurring multiple times a month at the lockup, owned by the CoreCivic company under government contract.

CoreCivic did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the ruling.

The government has defended the treatment of families in custody, arguing in court filings that outside monitoring isn't necessary.

DHS did not answer whether it would appeal the decision to require ICE give monitors the access they will need.

“This Obama-appointed activist judge is trying to demonize the brave men of women of DHS,” said a statement attributed to an unidentified DHS spokesperson. “Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all parents to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App.”

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The findings from outside oversight could provide some of the first independent accounts about the kind of care and treatment provided to detainees at Dilley.

“We will not be commenting now, but will be publicly reporting to the judge as our task goes forward,” Ordin said in a statement emailed to Scripps News.