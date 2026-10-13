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Interactive: Is that bottle of acetaminophen in your cabinet part of a recall?

Amazon recalls 112,000+ bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen over discolored pills. Check your bottle and contact Amazon for a remedy. (Scripps News)
Over 112K bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen sold by Amazon recalled
Acetaminophen
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Amazon has recalled more than 112,000 bottles of extra-strength acetaminophen sold through its platform after customers noticed some pills appeared discolored. The 500-milligram caplets, manufactured by Aurobindo Pharma, are sold under Amazon's private label in 200-count, 500-count, and 1,000-count bottles.

The voluntary recall was issued September 18, according to the FDA's website, though the agency has not yet assigned a health risk classification. Customers who have the product are advised to check their bottles and reach out to Amazon customer service.

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