Interactive: A red panda cub was born this summer and America gets to name her

In June, a female red panda cub was born to Keahi and Rocket at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia — just days after two other cubs arrived on May 29. Keepers made special accommodations this season, including air-conditioned indoor spaces and elevated nest boxes, to help the relatively inexperienced mothers.

Now the zoo needs the public's help naming the bold and feisty cub. The three options are Dolly, inspired by Dolly Parton; Pyra, meaning 'heat' in Greek; and Dolpa, a red panda habitat region in Nepal. Voting closes October 17.