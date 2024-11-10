Inside Story meets woman jailed for pregnancy loss after she’s released

We revisit the story of Cherie Mason, who served a prison sentence for manslaughter after the stillbirth of her child in Oklahoma and whose story was featured in Inside Story’s first season. Correspondent Cary Aspinwall meets up with her for the first time after her release from prison.

Veteran rapper and wellness entrepreneur Styles P sits down with host Lawrence Bartley to discuss the value of artistic expression, the use of rap lyrics in criminal trials and investing in the health of his community.

We meet a formerly incarcerated magician who found that a hobby on the inside would be the key to his success on the outside.

Incarcerated people tell us about the smells they miss from the outside, including fresh-baked cookies and a grandmother’s cooking.

