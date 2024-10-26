Effort to provide low-cost health care behind bars stirs controversy

Inside Story travels to Oklahoma, where we investigate an effort to provide low-cost health care in jails, and explain why it’s stirring controversy.

Host Lawrence Bartley speaks with Bianca Tylek, an ex-banker and Harvard-trained lawyer who is leading an effort to reduce the opportunities for profit in the prison system.

In an animated essay, Rafael Rodriguez tells us about how a brush with someone on the inside helped save his life.

Recalling his experience with health care on the inside, Bartley tells the stories of some of his friends who didn’t get the care they needed and died too soon.

