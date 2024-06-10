Watch Now
DocumentariesIn Real Life

Actions

In Real Life: The Oregon Experiment

As ground-breaking drug reforms are rolled back in Oregon, lawmakers and advocates weigh what went wrong, and what might help going forward.
As ground-breaking drug reforms are rolled back in Oregon, lawmakers and advocates weigh what went wrong — and whether Portugal's drug policies can offer any answers on what to do next. (Scripps News)
In Real Life: The Oregon Experiment
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 09, 2024

Drug decriminalization is a controversial topic in the U.S., but in Portugal it's been a reality for more than 20 years — and has helped the country dramatically reduce overdoses.

Four years ago, the state of Oregon decided to try something similar.

In 2020, Oregon's measure 110 would fund more than $11 million annually for addiction services, funded partly by Oregon's marijuana tax revenue.

Under the system, people in possession of hard drugs would pay a fine or call a drug hotline instead of being arrested.

But in a short time, lawmakers walked back the law and decriminalized the drugs.

What went wrong? Could the system be salvaged? And could Portugal's own history of managing drugs provide a model for places like Oregon?

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Documentaries
Watch Scripps News now promo

Watch Scripps News