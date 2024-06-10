In Real Life: The Oregon Experiment

Drug decriminalization is a controversial topic in the U.S., but in Portugal it's been a reality for more than 20 years — and has helped the country dramatically reduce overdoses.

Four years ago, the state of Oregon decided to try something similar.

In 2020, Oregon's measure 110 would fund more than $11 million annually for addiction services, funded partly by Oregon's marijuana tax revenue.

Under the system, people in possession of hard drugs would pay a fine or call a drug hotline instead of being arrested.

But in a short time, lawmakers walked back the law and decriminalized the drugs.

What went wrong? Could the system be salvaged? And could Portugal's own history of managing drugs provide a model for places like Oregon?