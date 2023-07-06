Daniel Feingold is excited to be part of Scripps News as a producer and entertainment writer. His previous stops in the TV news industry include the Tampa Bay and South Florida markets. His particular interests in news coverage are politics, health and space. Along with news and current affairs, he has a background in entertainment and pop culture, including writing reviews, producing segments on entertainment industry trends and interviewing celebrities at junkets in major media hubs like Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.