Chris Conte is a National Correspondent for Scripps News. He travels across the country in search of great stories. Chris has also spent time reporting in Nashville, Minnesota and upstate New York. Along the way, he's been awarded 25 Emmy awards, Edward R. Murrow awards and been named Journalist of The Year by the Associated Press. In his free time he enjoys running, cycling, skiing and hiking with his dog Vinny. Chris is an alumnus of Boston University.