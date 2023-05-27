Cat Sandoval is a Chicago-based national correspondent where she writes, produces, reports and video edits stories that impact our community. From breaking news stories like the Monterey Park Mass Shootings to serious topics like the rise of anti-Asian hate incidents to quirky pieces like environmental advocates who like dress up like mermaids, Cat stories are as diverse as she is. She is a solution-based reporter who focuses on the people and community behind the issues. Before joining Scripps News in 2017, Cat owned a boutique video production company in New York City. She also created and hosted an NBC series called “Take Back,” with the aim of dispelling stereotypes about Asian Americans. Cat is a former New York president of the Asian American Journalists Association and an avid runner.