Carrie Cochran is a filmmaker and journalist for the Scripps News' investigative team. Prior to joining Scripps in 2018, she worked for her hometown paper, The Cincinnati Enquirer, where she was a photographer, reporter and videojournalist. In 2018, Cochran won the Pulitzer Prize for local reporting with her colleagues for her contributions to "Seven Days of Heroin." She was the lead producer, lead editor and a cinematographer for the 30-minute documentary that was part of the winning entry, and was also the reporter and still photographer for several of the written vignettes. The documentary also won a National Murrow Award.

Cochran was named among the top photojournalism multimedia producers internationally when her portfolio of video work was recognized by the National Press Photographers Association and she's been recognized for her writing by the Society of Professional Journalists. She and her two colleagues were the first to share the story of Jim Obergefell and John Arthur. Obergefell later became the lead plaintiff in the landmark decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized gay marriage. She has also covered Hurricane Katrina, immigration in Mexico, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Carrie can be reached at Carrie.Cochran@scripps.com.