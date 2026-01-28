The Happy Meal toy that had kids begging in the ’80s is making a comeback

Elder millennials are “lovin’ it” now that McDonald’s has brought back one of its most popular Happy Meal toys from the 1980s and ’90s.

Starting this week, McDonald’s is offering Changeables — transformer-like toys — with its iconic kids’ meals. There are 16 characters, including updated versions of both the robot and dinosaur designs from the original 1980s release.

McDonald’s released three series of Changeables between 1987 and 1990.

Guillaume Huin, McDonald’s senior marketing director, said Changeables are the company’s most requested Happy Meal toys.

“I have a soft spot for Teef Rex; I won’t lie,” Huin said, referring to the dinosaur-inspired Changeable, whose fun fact is that it speaks with a lisp.

Other Changeables include Vash, a four-legged McNuggets box with four McNugget “organs”; d1v4, a turtle whose shell is a cheeseburger bun; and X-ch4ng3, which resembles a McDonald’s cash register.

In case you are wondering, adults may order Happy Meals. However, McDonald’s has a “fair ordering policy,” meaning restaurants may decline to sell a Happy Meal if it appears the customer does not intend to consume the meal.