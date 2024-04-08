1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Watch Live
News
Business
Crime
Education
Entertainment
Good News
Health
Life
Politics
Science and Tech
Sports
U.S. News
Weather
World
Shows
TV Schedule
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
Scripps News Weekend
Scripps News Reports
Scripps News Showcase
More Shows
Documentaries
In Real Life
Next Level
Bellingcat
All Docs
Investigations
Scripps News Investigates
Fentanyl: The Silent Toll
Hope Denied
Ukraine's Women Warriors
More Investigations
About Scripps News
News Team
Viewer Hotline
Follow Us
Facebook
Instagram
X
TikTok
YouTube
Threads
LinkedIn
Newsletter
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
U.S. News
Crime
Education
Housing
Weather
Entertainment
America Votes
Life
Recalls
Travel
Money
Good News
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Early Rush
Morning Rush
Scripps News Live
Main & Wall
The Race
The Debrief
Scripps News Tonight
The Race - Weekend
Scripps News Weekend
Weekend Debrief
Scripps News Reports
In Real Life
Scripps News Showcase
ScrippsTech
Good To Know
Xploration: Animal Science
Documentaries
Quick links...
U.S. News
America Votes
Life
Good News
Investigations
Shows
Documentaries
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps
Finance
Finance
JPMorgan CEO warns of potential financial risks not seen since WWII
AP via Scripps News
3:18 PM, Apr 08, 2024
Finance
Bitcoin price briefly hits an all-time high
AP via Scripps News
7:07 PM, Mar 05, 2024
Finance
Capital One to buy Discover in $35 billion deal
Scripps News Staff
5:42 PM, Feb 19, 2024
Finance
US regulators say TurboTax maker can't advertise service as 'free'
AP via Scripps News
4:14 PM, Jan 23, 2024
Data Privacy and Cybersecurity
Cyberattack forces loan servicer Mr. Cooper to shut down systems
Taylor O'Bier
2:32 PM, Nov 06, 2023
Congress
Is marijuana banking reform on the way?
Stephanie Liebergen
1:36 PM, Oct 19, 2023
Finance
Applying for credit? Be prepared to be rejected
Mary Chao
3:17 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Finance
Study: World Bank loaned billions to oil & gas despite green promises
Gage Jackson
12:50 PM, Sep 12, 2023
Money
How to boost your credit score, as credit card debt reaches record
Chloe Nordquist
4:27 PM, Aug 07, 2023
Finance
Bank of America fined $250 million, ordered to repay customers
Justin Boggs
10:33 AM, Jul 11, 2023
Money
New summer scam targets Amazon Prime and Apple accounts
Mary Chao
10:43 AM, Jul 05, 2023
Crime
Citing rampant check fraud, USPS urges Americans not to mail checks
Scripps News Staff
8:57 PM, Jun 14, 2023
Finance
Regulators sue crypto company Binance over mishandled funds
Scripps News Staff
7:47 PM, Jun 05, 2023
Finance
Regional bank shares sink in sign crisis not yet over
AP via Scripps News
2:50 PM, May 04, 2023
Congress
Ocasio-Cortez, Gaetz team up to ban lawmakers from stock trading
Gage Jackson
9:44 AM, May 04, 2023
Economy
Fed raises interest rate again after another bank failure
Scripps News Staff
8:12 AM, May 03, 2023
Finance
JPMorgan Chase taking over First Republic Bank after its collapse
Scripps News Staff
7:02 AM, May 01, 2023
Money
Two million-dollar Powerball prizes going unclaimed
Scripps News Staff
2:12 PM, Apr 20, 2023
Economy
Fed economists project 'mild' recession later this year (VIDEO)
Gage Jackson
1:49 PM, Apr 13, 2023
Money
Consumer debt reached record levels in February (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
2:14 PM, Apr 11, 2023
Housing
Unaffordable housing causes banks to lose money on mortgages (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
6:45 PM, Apr 10, 2023
Finance
Repercussions of bank collapses could be on the horizon (VIDEO)
Jessie Cohen
1:59 PM, Apr 07, 2023
Money
These are the most common tax filing mistakes (VIDEO)
Chloe Nordquist
5:15 PM, Apr 06, 2023
Social Media
Dogecoin price soars after Musk changes Twitter logo (VIDEO)
Gage Jackson
4:39 PM, Apr 05, 2023
Finance
In Real Life: Crypto Crash (VIDEO)
Bianca Facchinei
12:27 PM, Apr 02, 2023
Finance
Almost 80% of youth use social media for tax advice (VIDEO)
Douglas Jones
8:37 PM, Mar 29, 2023
Finance
Apple introduces 'pay later' tool with no interest or fees (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
7:51 PM, Mar 28, 2023
Finance
First Citizens Bank acquiring Silicon Valley after collapse (VIDEO)
Elina Tarkazikis
7:11 AM, Mar 27, 2023
Finance
Lindsay Lohan among celebs charged for crypto shilling (VIDEO)
Gage Jackson
12:47 PM, Mar 23, 2023
Economy
Federal Reserve Announces Decision on Interest Rates (VIDEO)
Justin Boggs
10:23 AM, Mar 22, 2023
Housing
Why Commercial Real Estate is Still a Boy’s Club (VIDEO)
Mary Chao
2:52 PM, Mar 21, 2023
Finance
Banking Leaders Get Reassurance from Treasury Secretary (VIDEO)
Justin Boggs
1:10 PM, Mar 21, 2023
Finance
Credit Suisse, UBS Shares Plunge After Takeover Announcement (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
6:48 AM, Mar 20, 2023
Finance
Silicon Valley Bank Financial Files for Bankruptcy (VIDEO)
Gage Jackson
2:06 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Finance
First Republic Bank Gets Help From 11 Larger Banks (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
9:12 AM, Mar 17, 2023
Finance
What led to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and others? (VIDEO)
Bianca Facchinei
9:22 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Europe
Europe's Central Bank Backs Big Rate Hike Despite Bank Chaos (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
12:59 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Finance
In a Global Banking Crisis, Why Are the Markets Stable? (VIDEO)
Mary Chao
12:51 PM, Mar 16, 2023
Finance
Yellen to Tell Congress US Banking System 'Remains Sound' (VIDEO)
AP via Scripps News
9:22 AM, Mar 16, 2023
Finance
Credit Suisse to Borrow Billions in Recovery Effort (VIDEO)
Scripps News Staff
6:09 AM, Mar 16, 2023
Finance
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Businesses rethink bank habits (VIDEO)
Bianca Facchinei
7:37 PM, Mar 15, 2023
Finance
What Is A Bank Run, And How Did Silicon Valley Bank Fail? (VIDEO)
Chloe Nordquist
5:07 PM, Mar 13, 2023
Next Page
Premieres this week