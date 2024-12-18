Walmart testing body cameras on employees at some store locations

Your next trip to Walmart may be recorded from a new angle. The company is reportedly testing body-worn cameras on its employees.

Some are already being worn by employees in the pilot program, multiple outlets reported. The pilot program is aimed at deterring conflict and preventing theft.

It's the same type of body camera widely used by law enforcement. Now, it's expanding to retail settings with other stores like TJ Maxx and Homegoods doing the same.

A Walmart spokesperson said while they don’t talk about the specifics of their security measures, they are always looking at new and innovative technology used across the retail industry.