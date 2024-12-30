Watch Now
Walmart is selling Birkin bag lookalikes. Is it frugal or fast fashion?

The bag, nick-named “Walmés,” has sold out on Walmart's website and sparked an online debate using the hashtag #walmartbirkin.
A real Birkin bag from Hermes.
Walmart released a convincing — and much cheaper — dupe of the infamous and highly-coveted Hermés Birkin bag.

The real thing can cost upwards of $10,000 at a Hermés boutique if you can get access to one. Some variations of the bag have exclusive waitlists and can sell for hundreds of thousands.

But at Walmart, the look-a-like is under $100.

The bag, nick-named “Walmés,” has sold out on Walmart's website and sparked an online debate using the hashtag #walmartbirkin.

Social media users are praising the mass availability of the bag often seen as a wealth status symbol, while others are criticizing the bags — calling them cheap and saying the company is promoting fast fashion.

