Trump, SoftBank CEO announces $100 billion investment in the US

The Japanese technology giant SoftBank will invest $100 billion in U.S. projects over the next four years, President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday.

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son joined Trump for the announcement at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The investment will be focused on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

"He's doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election," Trump said.

The investment will result in 100,000 jobs over the next four years, according to Trump and Son.

Trump appears to have foreshadowed the announcement last week on Truth Social.

"Any person or company investing ONE BILLION DOLLARS, OR MORE, in the United States of America, will receive fully expedited approvals and permits, including, but in no way limited to, all Environmental approvals," he posted. "GET READY TO ROCK!!!"

Trump's relationship with Softbank dates back about a decade. The conglomerate agreed to invest $50 billion in the U.S. during Trump's first term.

