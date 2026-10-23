Trader Joe’s is expanding: 30 new locations planned in 16 states

Trader Joe's is getting bigger ahead of the holidays.

The grocery chain plans to open 30 new stores in 16 states in the coming weeks and months.

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Trader Joe's already operates stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia. The company has not announced opening dates for most of the new locations.

The popular grocery chain is known for its budget-friendly prices, seasonal favorites and private-label products.