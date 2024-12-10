Watch Now
TikTok asks appeals court to put a hold on ruling that would allow for 2025 ban

The app and its parent company requested an injunction as it appeals the ruling to the Supreme Court.
A TikTok sign is displayed on top of their building in Culver City, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.
TikTok has taken a major legal step to stop the U.S. from banning the app in January 2025.

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance filed an emergency motion on Monday for an injunction to stop the ban from taking effect until the case could be reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week, a federal appeals court upheld a law that would force ByteDance to sell the company because of its alleged ties to the Chinese government or face a ban in the U.S. TikTok said it would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Congress passed the law with bipartisan support in February. Lawmakers had raised concerns the Chinese government could force Bytedance to share user data and could manipulate algorithms to influence U.S. public opinion.

In the request for an injunction, TikTok addressed the concerns.

"The Government repeatedly admitted, however, that it has no evidence that China has ever engaged in such behavior," the court filing says.

The filing also notes TikTok's popularity in the U.S., saying it has 170 million monthly users, many of whom earn money on the app.

TikTok asked the court to render a decision by Dec. 16 to "ensure time to seek emergency relief from the Supreme Court if necessary."

