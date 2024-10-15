Watch Now
Ticketmaster facing class action suit over hack that affected millions of users

Plaintiffs claim customers have been subjected to spam calls, texts, and emails following massive data leak.
A lawsuit seeks damages from Ticketmaster after it was revealed that in a federal filing that Ticketmaster fell victim to a cyberattack that may have breached the data of millions of users.

Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation, confirmed the hack in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It “identified unauthorized activity within a third-party cloud database environment containing company data” on May 20.

The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The lawsuit claims that data breaches are "avoidable" and that Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation failed to use proper preventative measures.

Live Nation said it subsequently launched an investigation to learn what happened. On May 27, a “criminal threat actor” had offered to sell the data it allegedly stole from Ticketmaster on the dark web, according to the federal filing.

"Defendant's security practices were ineffective since Defendant did not ensure its third-party vendors were responsible for implementing them," the lawsuit says.

The suit claims those who had their data taken faced a number of injuries, "including, but not limited to: invasion of privacy; theft of their private information; lost or diminished value of private information; lost time and opportunity costs associated with attempting to mitigate the actual consequences of the Data Breach; loss of benefit of the bargain; lost opportunity costs associated with attempting to mitigate the actual consequences of the Data Breach; experiencing an increase in spam calls, texts, and/or emails; statutory damages; nominal damages; and the continued and increased risk their private information will be misused."

Scripps News has contacted Ticketmaster for its reaction to the lawsuit.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

