T-Mobile teams up with Starlink to eliminate dead zones

The days of seeing a "no service" notification on your phone could soon be over, thanks to a partnership between T-Mobile and Starlink.

The companies are beta-testing a new service that connects cell phones to satellites when they’re out of range of traditional cell towers.

“We’re still in the early days — I don’t want to overhype the experience during a beta test — but we’re officially putting ‘no bars’ on notice," said Mike Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile. "Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier.”

T-Mobile says users don’t need to take any action to connect to Starlink satellites. The device will automatically sync with the satellite when it’s out of range of a cell tower to ensure uninterrupted service.

Interested users, including AT&T and Verizon customers, can sign up for free to participate in the beta testing, which will run until July.

After July, the service will cost between $10 and $20 per month, depending on when users sign up and whether they are T-Mobile customers.

